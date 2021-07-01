Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jungle - Parrot

Jungle - Parrot vector animal affinity designer illustration design
My oldest son wanted a jungle room, but of course. He asked me to create some fun wall art for him.

This is Parry the parrot, who isn't as into crackers as Polly. How silly!

I hope you like it. Have a good one!

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
