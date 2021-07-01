Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rail Unit

Rail Unit logotype wordmark creative visual identity identity logo train railway rail
Final wordmark logo for Rail Unit, a service that recruits train drivers and hires them out to railway companies

Which one do you think works better, the rebound shot or this final version?

For a project reach out to me at
daniel@kreatank.com

To see more of my work go to
Kreatank.com l Behance l Instagram l Facebook l Twitter

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
