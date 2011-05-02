svengiesen

Coffee & Kangaroos Blog

svengiesen
svengiesen
  • Save
Coffee & Kangaroos Blog coffee australia kangaroo barista down under desk moleskin texture cup birds eye
Download color palette

A very quick designed and developed Wordpress Blog (3 days) for a friend of mine. Shes off to australia for 6 months to work and travel through australia and keeps us up to date with this site :)

http://adrianarehn.de/blog/

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
svengiesen
svengiesen

More by svengiesen

View profile
    • Like