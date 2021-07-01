Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ashley Smith Photography web design ui illustration design logotype brand branding minimal logomark identity logo
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122316727/Ashley-Smith-Photography

Born and raised in Lichfield, England. Ashley Smith is a lifestyle and fashion photographer who captures the precision of human beauty and tells compiling stories through photography. The brief was to design a contemporary identity that reflects and represent the aesthetics of her images and personality.

