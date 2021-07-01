Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Branding Design for Fine and Fair

Branding Design for Fine and Fair minimal teal luxary elegant jewelry packaging illustration vector logo identity branding brand branding digital art digital design
Fine and Fair was looking for a complete branding that included their packaging for bags and boxes. As a jewelry brand it was important to keep it elegant and use the teal color as well.

