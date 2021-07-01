The official new website design of Lloyds digital

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone!
Our new website emphasizes our easy going and playful character but we also made sure to communicate our skills and the professional approach.
Overall we developed a conversion oriented website with a focus on our identity and history.
Check it out!