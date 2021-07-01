Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, dribbblers! It’s Stiilt again. As we mentioned in our last publication, we were tasked with creating hero characters in 3D for their new visual identity.
Welcome Lucas & Sophie. They will help new users making the first steps in the app and introduce more advanced users to new features.
Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
10clouds.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Behance
We're available for new projects! Tell us more at hello@10clouds.com
Would you like to join our design team? Send your portfolio at careers@10clouds.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.