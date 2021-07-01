Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Igor Kozak
10Clouds

Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #2

Igor Kozak
10Clouds
Igor Kozak for 10Clouds
Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #2
Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #2 10clouds carsharing visual render c4d model t-pose illustration character design 3d
Stiilt - Premium Carsharing #2 10clouds carsharing visual render c4d model t-pose illustration character design 3d
  1. Stiilt Shot #6.png
  2. Stiilt Shot #8 copy.png
  3. Stiilt Shot #7 copy.png

Hi, dribbblers! It’s Stiilt again. As we mentioned in our last publication, we were tasked with creating hero characters in 3D for their new visual identity.

Welcome Lucas & Sophie. They will help new users making the first steps in the app and introduce more advanced users to new features.

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
10clouds.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Behance
We're available for new projects! Tell us more at hello@10clouds.com

Would you like to join our design team? Send your portfolio at careers@10clouds.com

