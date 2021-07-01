Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sticky Mobile for Chat App , Web App or Mobile Websites

Sticky Mobile for Chat App , Web App or Mobile Websites avatar users chat header chat actions chat groups profile page message app message iphone android ios ui ux mobile design chat bubbles app ui ui app chat chat app site template mobile
💬 NEW Chat Pack for Sticky 👉 https://1.envato.market/5bj9D9
We had a lot of fun with this pack! It's full of Easter Eggs, go check it out and have fun 😂 New pages:

- Chat Homepage
- Chat Messages with Default Header and Basic Chat
- Chat Messages with Advanced Header and Action Sheets
- Chat Messages with Advanced Header and Avatar Users
- Chat Groups with Multiple Users and Message Styles
- Chat Actions

