Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hatem

Ittihad Alexandria Re-Branding

Hatem
Hatem
  • Save
Ittihad Alexandria Re-Branding marketing social media kits design typography illustration branding idenity re-branding logo soccer football
Download color palette

This is a full re-branding project for Ittihad Club "One of the big 4 clubs in Egypt".
Check the full re-branding project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/108808991/Ittihad-Alexandria-SC-Re-Branding

Hatem
Hatem

More by Hatem

View profile
    • Like