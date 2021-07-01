Trending designs to inspire you
Hello!
Here is my concept of landing page for Ukrainian hotel Sviatohirsk. The place where the hotel is located is often called Ukrainian Switzerland. In this project I tried to convey the Ukrainian flavor.
Thank you for your attention, have a great day!