Day 012- e-commerce shop

Day 012- e-commerce shop websitedesign ui ux uidesign
Day 12 of the #dailyuichallenge is to create an e-commerce shop(single item). I created a user interface design for a brand that sells fresh milk and offers subscription based services.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
