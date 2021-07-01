Attitude

Gradient Studies: Encore – Adventure

Gradient Studies: Encore – Adventure abstract minimalist space adobe illustrator gradient illustration color vector
Quick play with layering gradients and using opacity masks to create more complex fading-out multicolour transitions.

Check out the related project on Behance to see the whole new series. And if you want to learn our special tips and tricks and a huge range of techniques for creating gradient-based design in Illustrator, don't hesitate to watch our newly updated Skillshare class Mastering Gradients in Adobe Illustrator.

