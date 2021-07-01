Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdur Rahman Gazi

we track logo design

Abdur Rahman Gazi
Abdur Rahman Gazi
  • Save
we track logo design app icon monogram logo design modern logo illustration ui brand identity design illustrator abstract logo minimalist logo logo design logotype branding logo
Download color palette

This is my recent personal project about a tracking company. This a minimal and clear concept logo, hope you will like this logo design. If you need any custom timeless unique logo design for your company then fell free to knock me I will be very happy to work with you. Thank You.

Abdur Rahman Gazi
Abdur Rahman Gazi

More by Abdur Rahman Gazi

View profile
    • Like