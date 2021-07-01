Honeybear Bakeshop - Bakery Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Honeybear Bakeshop is a bespoke cookie bakery in Charlotte, NC. Her website needed to be easy to use, even easier to update, and stand out amongst the many bakery websites in the city. View it live: honeybearbakeshop.com