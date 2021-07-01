Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Misha Dupliakin

Mobile Wallet App

Misha Dupliakin
Misha Dupliakin
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Wallet App finance wallet app mobile ui ux typography minimal design
Mobile Wallet App finance wallet app mobile ui ux typography minimal design
Mobile Wallet App finance wallet app mobile ui ux typography minimal design
Download color palette
  1. Mobile Wallet App #2-min.jpg
  2. Mobile Wallet App #3-min.jpg
  3. Mobile Wallet App #4-min.jpg

✌️ Hello, everybody!

New shot for our new mobile wallet app. This is an application that makes it easy for you to manage your finances anywhere and anytime. Hope you like it!

🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!

Follow us on Linkedin

📫 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com

Created with ❤️ at Elixirator

Mobile Wallet App #2-min.jpg
200 KB
Download
Mobile Wallet App #4-min.jpg
100 KB
Download
Mobile Wallet App #3-min.jpg
100 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Misha Dupliakin
Misha Dupliakin
A designer passionate about creating better user experience
Hire Me

More by Misha Dupliakin

View profile
    • Like