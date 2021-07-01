Happy Camper Mobile Bar Brand Identity & Logos

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Camper Bar Co. is a mobile bar service based in Virginia Beach VA. They wanted to focus on bringing a sunny but retro vibe to their branding and needed a type that was easily translatable in big-scale printing jobs so that they could paint it on the camper itself. This is one of many logos included in their logo suite.