Joacim Eldre

Happy State

Joacim Eldre
Joacim Eldre
Duo the game controller will be your friend through thick and thin. They (it?) bring a smile whether you’re returning empty handed from a fishing trip in Animal Crossing New Horizon or heartless in Kingdom Hearts.

Drawn in ProCreate with Monoline and Syrup brushes.

I hope you like it. Have a good one!

Joacim Eldre

