Sticky Thighs Logo: A Casual Club of Movers & Chafers

This is not a serious club. Certainly, not a prestigious club and there are no actual benefits aside from moving your body. No one will give you fitness advice, no one will tell you what to do, but there will be lots of motivation, because who couldn't use more of that? ⁠⁠

⁠⁠

I work a lot.. an emphasis on A LOT and sometimes it's really hard to get away from my computer and move! But taking a walking break every day has been incredibly helpful not just to my productivity but my mental + physical health too. ⁠⁠

⁠⁠

Anyway....⁠⁠

⁠⁠

Welcome to Sticky Thighs, a casual club of movers & chafers. 👟💦⁠⁠