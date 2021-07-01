Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas

Animated Mural

Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas
Hamza Ouaziz for Fellas
Part of a series of edits that I make in my spare time

Street art by @gleo_co during the @jidar_toilesderue Festival , I love his use of eyes in all his stuff and so I animated one of his works in my city Rabat !

I didn't animate the eye on the right because it was the tree's friend and I respect this type of friendship

or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
