Animated Mural

Part of a series of edits that I make in my spare time

Street art by @gleo_co during the @jidar_toilesderue Festival , I love his use of eyes in all his stuff and so I animated one of his works in my city Rabat !

I didn't animate the eye on the right because it was the tree's friend and I respect this type of friendship

More on My Instagram

____

Want your logo animated ?

Drop me a Dm

or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com