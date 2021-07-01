Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soundarya

Music festival

Music festival design branding logo
Hey dudes!! Here I am so glad to share my 1st try over designing a logo for music festival rebound shot. So dudes Don't forget to show some love and feedback for my design.. Thank You in Advance!!

Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
