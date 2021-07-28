Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joe Butera
Greywood Health Center Overlapping Elements

In order to break up the traditional grid, we included overlapping elements that are paired with beautiful watercolor illustrations throughout the design. This had the added benefit of providing a fun, modern way to keep users engaged while scrolling down the page.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
