Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Krunal Ramoliya

Chaayos Website Ui Design Concept

Krunal Ramoliya
Krunal Ramoliya
  • Save
Chaayos Website Ui Design Concept android app web design branding tea spot web landing page shop app ecommerce app tea app chai app chaayos tea spot tea stall mockup logo application creativity design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration about Chaayos Website Ui Design Concept
So, do you think this is cool?

For Full web design see here.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122616909/Chaayos-Website-Ui-Design-Concept

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------
My Portfolio :
1. https://www.behance.net/kpramoliya
2. https://dribbble.com/krunal7011
3. https://in.pinterest.com/ramoliyakrunal/my-creativity/
4. https://www.facebook.com/rkmedialab
5. https://www.instagram.com/rkmedialab

----------------
Have an idea? Make your project more awesome!

Contact on:
Email: kpramoliya@gmail.com
Skype Id: kpramoliya
Whatsapp : +91 98792 67122

Krunal Ramoliya
Krunal Ramoliya

More by Krunal Ramoliya

View profile
    • Like