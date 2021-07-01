Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aditya Goyal

Grocery Delivery App

Grocery Delivery App branding logo app ux freelancing ui design
This is my first design here on Dribble. It is a self-guided project of the interfaces designs of a Grocery Delivery app. Hope you would appreciate it.
Hoping for some honest feedbacks and is open for some freelancing opportunities.
If you have any more ideas, feel free to share.
Also you can ping me at

aditya.agarwalg2000@gmail.com

Thank You

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
