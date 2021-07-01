Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my first design here on Dribble. It is a self-guided project of the interfaces designs of a Grocery Delivery app. Hope you would appreciate it.
Hoping for some honest feedbacks and is open for some freelancing opportunities.
If you have any more ideas, feel free to share.
Also you can ping me at
aditya.agarwalg2000@gmail.com
Thank You