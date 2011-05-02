Julien M

Generative drawing

Generative drawing processing drawing generative
Result of a script which draws lines while analyzing audio in real-time.
Made with processing (http://www.processing.org) some years ago to add live visuals to my music.

Posted on May 2, 2011
