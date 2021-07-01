Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Isometric drainage basin - Iowa version

Isometric drainage basin - Iowa version hydrology ecology water environment landscape isometric isometry illustration
A new version for my isometric drainage basin made for the University of Iowa
New colors a bit more flashy and I americanized the illustration: grid of roads, north-american buildings and vehicules, etc.

