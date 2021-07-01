Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pongori city town isometry ping pong tennis table sport isometric illustration
A large illustration for a wall, made for Pongori, the tennis-table brand of sports dealer Decathlon.
I was commisionned to create an isometric city with ping-pong everywhere and showcase the brand's current and future innovations.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
