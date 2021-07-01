Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pranita Sakhare

ChatBox

Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare
ChatBox
Hello Dribbblers,

I hope you all are doing well.

Today I've tried to come up with a simple messaging app. Hope you like it!
I really enjoyed designing its different components, elements, and by paying with its colors. I really work with its typography. I hope you guys will like it.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching

DailyUI 13

Keep in touch!

Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare

