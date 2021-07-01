Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
I hope you all are doing well.
Today I've tried to come up with a simple messaging app. Hope you like it!
I really enjoyed designing its different components, elements, and by paying with its colors. I really work with its typography. I hope you guys will like it.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching
DailyUI 13
