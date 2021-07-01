Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tayyaba Zia

Mobile app for Online Payments Ui Design

Tayyaba Zia
Tayyaba Zia
  • Save
Mobile app for Online Payments Ui Design versatile 3d figma clean typography uiux app bankui bank minimal ux ui onlinepayment mobile banking
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
Happy to share another design, This time a trending Mobile Application for online payments. It shows payment, card details, and also transactions and history. By using a minimal approach it can help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills. I hope you will like this.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Do you like it? Please Press “Like”.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Available for new projects: tayyabazia14@gmail.com
Thanks for watching! ❤️

Tayyaba Zia
Tayyaba Zia

More by Tayyaba Zia

View profile
    • Like