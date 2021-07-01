Mobile app for Online Payments Ui Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
Happy to share another design, This time a trending Mobile Application for online payments. It shows payment, card details, and also transactions and history. By using a minimal approach it can help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills. I hope you will like this.
Please leave your valuable feedback.
Do you like it? Please Press “Like”.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Available for new projects: tayyabazia14@gmail.com
Thanks for watching! ❤️