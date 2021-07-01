Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pranita Sakhare

E - Commerce Application

Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare
  • Save
E - Commerce Application productdescription description landing page cart shop clothingshop ecommerce shopping grid imags branding cardlayout card design card ui typography design 012
Download color palette

Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this Clothing Products Shop App, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
also tried displaying items in new grid format...!

Pranita Sakhare
Pranita Sakhare

More by Pranita Sakhare

View profile
    • Like