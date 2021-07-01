Red Cardinal Bird (Northern Cardinal Bird)

Hi everyone,

I guess I'm also an ongoing project of this lazy woman. I mean, as you can see, I don't have feet yet, LOL. But for all that, I'm still a red cardinal bird, and I look amazing in this red outfit. Anyway, don't be such a lazy dear and complete me asap.

Kisses,

Bye.

(Ps: I'm red, and I'm bloody marvelous. Red is marvelous. Cheers)