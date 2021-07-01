Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Margarete Koehler-Bittkow

Margarete Koehler-Bittkow abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a textile designer and fine artist Margarete Koehler-Bittkow
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQs1zMhhn6U/

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
