Maia

Elsa Thiemann-Franke

Maia
Maia
  • Save
Elsa Thiemann-Franke abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
Download color palette

illustration for a photographer and wallpaper designer Elsa Thiemann-Franke
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQiac2Iha7w/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Maia
Maia

More by Maia

View profile
    • Like