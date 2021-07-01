Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zsuzsanna Bánki abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for an interior designer and architect Zsuzsanna ‘Zsuzska’ Klara Bánki
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQfuQUqBhcW/

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
