Doodles Academy, concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DoodlesAcademy is the premier Creator-Focused accelerator on Bitclout. We give emerging creators the business knowledge, network effects, and signaling necessary to launch their Creator Brand on Bitclout.
⠀
What do you think about this design concept? Share your opinion in the comments.
😍 Don't forget to like
Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance
Have a nice day!