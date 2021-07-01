Artemiy Lebedev
Mative Labs

Doodles Academy, concept

Artemiy Lebedev
Mative Labs
Artemiy Lebedev for Mative Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Doodles Academy, concept white bitclout graphics design creative clean minimal user experience user interface ui ux interface logo illustration design academy 3d webdesign web uxui ux ui
Doodles Academy, concept white bitclout graphics design creative clean minimal user experience user interface ui ux interface logo illustration design academy 3d webdesign web uxui ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

DoodlesAcademy is the premier Creator-Focused accelerator on Bitclout. We give emerging creators the business knowledge, network effects, and signaling necessary to launch their Creator Brand on Bitclout.

What do you think about this design concept? Share your opinion in the comments.

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice day!

Mative Labs
Mative Labs
Digital & Creative Design Agency Let's connect 👇
Hire Us

More by Mative Labs

View profile
    • Like