Fruits and Coffee

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've always wanted to do this. I really like drawings that look like they were done with a crayon. I also wanted to make a drawing that reminded me of something you would see in an Anthropologie catalog. I didn't quite hit the mark. It doesn't look messy/childlike enough. But I still like it.