Kimberley Chong

DailyUI #001 - Sign Up

Kimberley Chong
Kimberley Chong
  • Save
DailyUI #001 - Sign Up sumerian message messenger messaging app logo mobile app dailyui
Download color palette

Day 1 - Sign Up.
Sign up flow for a messaging app. Ankida means "where heaven and earth meets" in Sumerian language. Inspired by the first form of language, cuneiforms, I made the logo using the words Anu for heaven and Ki for earth. I fused a speech bubble to signify communication.

Disclaimer: Ankida Chat is a made up name and does not exist on the commercial market at the time of design.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Kimberley Chong
Kimberley Chong

More by Kimberley Chong

View profile
    • Like