DailyUI #001 - Sign Up

Day 1 - Sign Up.
Sign up flow for a messaging app. Ankida means "where heaven and earth meets" in Sumerian language. Inspired by the first form of language, cuneiforms, I made the logo using the words Anu for heaven and Ki for earth. I fused a speech bubble to signify communication.
Disclaimer: Ankida Chat is a made up name and does not exist on the commercial market at the time of design.