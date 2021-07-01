DailyUI #001 - Sign Up

Day 1 - Sign Up.

Sign up flow for a messaging app. Ankida means "where heaven and earth meets" in Sumerian language. Inspired by the first form of language, cuneiforms, I made the logo using the words Anu for heaven and Ki for earth. I fused a speech bubble to signify communication.

Disclaimer: Ankida Chat is a made up name and does not exist on the commercial market at the time of design.