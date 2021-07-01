Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Doga Dogan

80s Music Festival

80s Music Festival festival playoffs branding challenge weeklywarmup graphic design design minimal music logo
Hey everyone 👋
For weekly-warm up i went with a boombox radio and 80s music festival; best paired with this playlist 📻
Let me know what you think; any feedback is appreciated 🙌

Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
