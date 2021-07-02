Conceptzilla

Task & Project Management App

Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla
Hire Me
  • Save
Task & Project Management App application application design app ui mobile app mobile ui mobile project management app task app management task illustration app design app interface design ux ui concept
Task & Project Management App application application design app ui mobile app mobile ui mobile project management app task app management task illustration app design app interface design ux ui concept
Download color palette
  1. task-management-shot-2.png
  2. task-management-shot-1.png

Caretaker™️ is a no-nonsense app for novice managers and ADD-inclined leaders. The app is designed to take the most amount of load off with the least engagement pain. We wanted to make it as non-intimidating and -overwhelming as possible while maintaining functionality and best-practice features.
conceptzilla.com

Follow us on Instagram

Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla
Designing rapid-fire concepts
Hire Me

More by Conceptzilla

View profile
    • Like