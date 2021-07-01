🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey there! Here is a case study from the latest project. We had a great pleasure:)
Portfolio: https://geniusee.com/portfolio/geniusee/zedosh
Value your time and your money. Zedosh is a new digital advertising platform that financially empowers Gen Z. Using Open Banking, we provide insights into their spending behavior tips on how to master money, and crucially, the ability to monetize their attention through a disruptive advertising model. We’re fusing FinTech & AdTec.
Core activities:
1)Building a user-friendly, intuitive interface for app
2)Creating a Service Oriented Architecture with individual payment services, each with its specific parameters
3)Creating a comprehensive set of push notifications to be delivered with near real-time efficiency and accuracy
4)Developing cross-platform ReactNative application
The success of this project hinged on the following factors:
1)Great client involvement, support and collaboration
2)Very motivated and professional team members who were really dedicated to this project
3)Choosing powerful frameworks to build the app
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/lt/app/zedosh/id1537077039
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zedosh.android&hl=ru&gl=US
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@geniusee.com