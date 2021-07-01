Substance Dashboard UI Kit

Substance is a clean and minimal dashboard UI Kit targeting a wide variety of use cases for desktop and mobile applications 🔥

Substance helps designers ideate dashboard projects faster and easier with 300+ premade templates, including over 230 component cards linked to symbols, and a global style guide. All elements are fully editable via overrides or you easily deconstruct them if you want to build your own. Additionally, components on Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD are fully drag & drop to help you build your own dashboard designs with the format you like.

Types of dashboards included:

Customer Service App, E-Commerce Admin Panel, SaaS Analytic, Project Management, HR Solution, Accounting, Time Tracker, Misc Pages, Cloud File Management

