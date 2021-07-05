Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Conceptzilla

Cryptocurrency Exchange App

Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Exchange App business tool market exchange app cryptocurrency trading app trading crypto application application design app ui mobile app mobile ui mobile app design app interface design ui ux concept
Download color palette

Marengo is a concept designed to bridge the gap between the cultural phenomena of cryptocurrency and an effective business tool. Designed as a dynamic medium between a user and the market, the app does not have standard tab navigation, but instead uses swipe-based transitions and maximizes the use of screen estate.
conceptzilla.com

Follow us on Instagram

Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla
Designing rapid-fire concepts
Hire Me

More by Conceptzilla

View profile
    • Like