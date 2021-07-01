🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was hired to design the logo and create branding materials. As part of the work, I created the van signage, business cards and environmentally friendly packaging for the food boxes.
The logo needs to inspire sophistication, given the chef’s credentials, and modernity, given its concern for the environment. As such I recursed to using calligraphy with a San Serif type font.
The symbol hints at a plate with the letters LC, initials for Luke Cookz. The letters, as well as the dots on the side, resemble food (sauce) decorations that you find in many well presented dishes.
Find more on
https://www.behance.net/katarinatrinh
Thanks for watching!