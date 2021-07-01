Kamil Glowinski
Investio: Stock app dashboard

Hi everyone!

Trading and stock markets seem to get a ton of attention in last year, so I decided to give it a try.

Sometimes I think to myself how difficult it is to manage all your savings in modern world where we have plenty amount of stock options etc. Investio is an example of how you can manage your stock portfolio.

