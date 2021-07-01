Tugay Akın

Recipe detail page

Tugay Akın
Tugay Akın
  • Save
Recipe detail page layout table detail page product design product custom details category categories info recipe detail clean web new design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi guys, what do you think about the page? What could you do differently on this page? Press "L" to show some love!

Tugay Akın
Tugay Akın

More by Tugay Akın

View profile
    • Like