Syed Hasan Askari

Clean & Luxury website Image Banner for a Cruise Organization

Syed Hasan Askari
Syed Hasan Askari
  • Save
Clean & Luxury website Image Banner for a Cruise Organization design logo uidesign 2021 website luxury design clean design call to action branding landing page clean luxury image banner modern design cruise website graphic design website design dribbbleweeklywarmup dribbble adobe photoshop
Download color palette

Hello Community!

I hope you all had a great week. Here is my Image Banner shot of a Cruise Organization website from a project that I've done recently. This website designed for The Netherlands clients who sell cruises.

I hope you guys will like it! Please do let me know if you guys have any kind of suggestions, I am always open for feedback's!

Thank you! ❤️

I am always open for new projects!
✉️ hasanaskari98@gmail.com

Syed Hasan Askari
Syed Hasan Askari

More by Syed Hasan Askari

View profile
    • Like