Podcast Show Flyer is a print flyer template. This is a promotion podcast template meant to advertise a show – including live shows by the way – a channel, a broadcast or even a video depending on needs. This is a classy style flyer dedicated to digital goods in a general way. It can be used for YouTube , Patreon, or other purposes, as long as it has to do with vocal , sound or video contents, for professional or amateur purposes. With very little editing , its use can also be extended to free mic music programme or special event
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
Phosphate inline: https://www.fonts.com/font/international-typefounders-inc/phosphate/inline Bebas Neue: http://www.dafont.com/fr/bebas-neue.font Microsoft Sans: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/typography/font-list/microsoft-sans-serif Amertha: https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/