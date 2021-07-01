Ezequiel Figueroa

Lo que encierran tus palabras (2021)

Lo que encierran tus palabras (2021)
This poster celebrates the international day against homophobia 17 th May. I wanted to show how language can hurt us.
Client: ESAC Roberto Orallo.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
