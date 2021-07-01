Ezequiel Figueroa

TITEREMURCIA (2021)

TITEREMURCIA (2021) typography branding design illustration
This Is a self initiated project for a Muppet themed festival. The poster shows a muppet tied with invisible strings. I have practiced with the collage technique convining different textures.

