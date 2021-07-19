Anwar Hossain

Mobile App UI | Banking

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile App UI | Banking illustration ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
Download color palette

Hey Creatives 🔥

Here's my recent exploration. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.

Thanks! :)

Available for a new design project

Let's Talk:
anwar.uiux@gmail.com

Interested in seeing more *real* projects like this one? Follow Me 😎

Dribbble | Behance | Uplabs | Instagram

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hello 👋, Let's Talk About Your Next Project! 🎉
Hire Me

More by Anwar Hossain

View profile
    • Like