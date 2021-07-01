Aleksandar Savic

Want to join?

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Want to join? interface outline flat brand branding vector ui ux web icons icon set symbol aplication iconography cards product design collection minimal simple
Download color palette

Want to join the Eleyo team, Icon set.

1f5c66d67a4a225d196db1f6997a6d25
Rebound of
Eleyo blog icons
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like